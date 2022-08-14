Rock Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,405 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $44.25. 182,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,105. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

