Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 10,911 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 2.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,312,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,971,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,495,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,547,492. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.