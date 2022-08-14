Rock Point Advisors LLC Acquires 8,267 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in SAP by 111.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in SAP by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP Stock Performance

About SAP

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.95. 674,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,487. SAP SE has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

