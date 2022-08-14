Robert Kirkpatrick Sells 1,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock traded up C$2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$117.91. 1,093,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,952. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$73.57 and a 12 month high of C$147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nutrien

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$125.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.