Robert Kirkpatrick Sells 1,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total transaction of C$116,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,656.76.
Nutrien Price Performance
NTR stock traded up C$2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$117.91. 1,093,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,952. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$106.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$115.23. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$73.57 and a 12 month high of C$147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
Featured Stories
