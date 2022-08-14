Rivetz Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (RVT)

Rivetz (RVT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $20,165.01 and $41.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063456 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz is a coin. It was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz.

Buying and Selling Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.