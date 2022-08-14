RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on August 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $15.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
