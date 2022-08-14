RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on August 31st

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RIV opened at $15.15 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.