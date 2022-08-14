RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 6.2 %
NYSE:OPP opened at $11.27 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
