RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:OPP opened at $11.27 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.