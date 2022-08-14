RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RIOCF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

