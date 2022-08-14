Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 4.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.55. The company has a current ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of 3.25 and a 52 week high of 12.75.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rigetti Computing news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,341,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rigetti Computing news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,162,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately 46,341,848.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 786,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,483,171.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,204 shares of company stock worth $912,021.

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RGTI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 11.00.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.