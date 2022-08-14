Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 126,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RELL stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $17.30. 218,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,456. The company has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $61.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $207,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $1,033,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 101,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

