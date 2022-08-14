RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
RGC Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,715. The company has a market cap of $175.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.18. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Insider Transactions at RGC Resources
In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $178,617. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.