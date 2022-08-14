RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the July 15th total of 85,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,715. The company has a market cap of $175.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.18. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $178,617. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

