Reviewing Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) & InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) and InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Union Dental and InnovAge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A InnovAge 1 7 0 0 1.88

InnovAge has a consensus price target of $7.77, indicating a potential upside of 75.43%. Given InnovAge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InnovAge is more favorable than Union Dental.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, suggesting that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnovAge has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Union Dental and InnovAge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InnovAge $637.80 million 0.94 -$43.99 million $0.10 44.30

Union Dental has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares Union Dental and InnovAge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Dental N/A N/A N/A InnovAge 1.82% 4.77% 3.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InnovAge beats Union Dental on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. It serves approximately 6,850 PACE participants in the United States; and operates 18 PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

