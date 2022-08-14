Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RADI stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 1.27. Radius Global Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 230,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 8.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

