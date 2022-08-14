RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Update

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the July 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Bank of The West acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the second quarter worth about $1,931,000. Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx Trading Up 1.9 %

RNXT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.36. 5,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. RenovoRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that RenovoRx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

