Remark (MARK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%.

Remark stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Remark in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Remark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

