Remark (MARK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 163.16% and a net margin of 46.18%.
Remark Stock Up 9.0 %
Remark stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.70.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Remark in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
