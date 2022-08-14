Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

RACY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.08. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Relativity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.08.

Get Relativity Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Relativity Acquisition stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Relativity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relativity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relativity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.