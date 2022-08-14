Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.0287 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $164,307.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013739 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

