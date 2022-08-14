Reef (REEF) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Reef (REEF) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $92.52 million and $10.22 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,501.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00187538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,886,575,755 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars.

