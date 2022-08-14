Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Short Interest Up 45.3% in July

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 34.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Redbox Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX remained flat at 1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,308,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is 4.52. Redbox Entertainment has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.06 by 0.95. The business had revenue of 63.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 87.99 million. Research analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Redbox Entertainment

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush cut Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 9.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Redbox Entertainment by 15,834.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

See Also

