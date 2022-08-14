RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,300 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 396,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,000. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 4.9 %

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Shares of RICK traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,466. The firm has a market cap of $658.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 4.99%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.