Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Tops $904,587.44

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $904,587.44 and approximately $54,219.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

Buying and Selling Raze Network

