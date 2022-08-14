RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Down 46.8% in July

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the July 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Friday. 28,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,854. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.64. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About RAVE Restaurant Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

