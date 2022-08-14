Rari Governance Token (RGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $81.16 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00026499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,972 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

