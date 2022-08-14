Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $53.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Randstad from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. Randstad has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

