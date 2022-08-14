Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.77.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $86.54 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.65.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

