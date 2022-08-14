Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Ralph Lauren to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.77.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $98.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $86.54 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 39.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

