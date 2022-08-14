RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in RADCOM during the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Price Performance

RADCOM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About RADCOM

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

