Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,417,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,248,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,091,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

VIS opened at $189.54 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $157.99 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.31.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

