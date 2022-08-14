Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 129.3% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $189.54 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.31.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

