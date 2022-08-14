Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV opened at $142.39 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $123.98 and a twelve month high of $151.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.18.

