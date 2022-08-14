Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.