Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Short Interest Update

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the July 15th total of 45,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ QIPT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. 64,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Quipt Home Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 58,481 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $1,744,000. 19.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

