QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 878.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after buying an additional 779,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after buying an additional 518,378 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 934.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 464,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after purchasing an additional 409,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Trading Down 3.6 %

About QuidelOrtho

Shares of QDEL traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. 979,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $83.39 and a 52 week high of $180.06.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

Featured Stories

