Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

PWR stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.96. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

