Quant One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.49 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $26.49 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $125.23 or 0.00510743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000284 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000613 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.90 or 0.01924610 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001876 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00266538 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

