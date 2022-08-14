Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

VERV stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 2.77. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,226,000 after buying an additional 199,869 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,138,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 899,742 shares in the last quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,500,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verve Therapeutics

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,585.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $536,436.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,585.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,184 shares of company stock worth $8,467,793 in the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.