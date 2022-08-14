Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Invacare Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Invacare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Invacare’s current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Invacare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Invacare has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The health services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.20). Invacare had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Invacare

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,946,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,959,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,896,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,043.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,946,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 491,720 shares of company stock valued at $606,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invacare by 77.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 200.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

