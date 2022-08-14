Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$195.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Shares of FNV opened at C$170.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$171.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$183.73. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$157.31 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 19.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.409 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

