Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 230,400 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 53,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.64. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXS shares. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

