PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRTC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler set a $37.00 price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Stock Down 2.9 %

About PureTech Health

PRTC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.91. 5,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

