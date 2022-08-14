Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 45,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $20.80.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 542.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.