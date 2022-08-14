PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) is JLP Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JLP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. PS Business Parks makes up approximately 5.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. JLP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of PS Business Parks worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
PS Business Parks Stock Performance
PS Business Parks Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.
About PS Business Parks
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
Featured Articles
