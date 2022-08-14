Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

PRU stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

