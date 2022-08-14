Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $4.86 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

