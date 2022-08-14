Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Update

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FPLPF remained flat at $4.86 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (FPLPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.