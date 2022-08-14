PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Short Interest Update

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PropTech Investment Co. II Price Performance

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock remained flat at $9.90 on Friday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,196. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,990,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 40,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 36,563 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

