Project Inverse 1-Day Volume Tops $159,162.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013726 BTC.
Project Inverse Coin Profile
Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.
Project Inverse Coin Trading
