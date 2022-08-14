Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.
Progyny Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $45.01 on Friday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Progyny
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
