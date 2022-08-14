Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $45.01 on Friday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,779. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth about $70,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

