Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.95. 2,186,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

