Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after acquiring an additional 493,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after acquiring an additional 717,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. 6,432,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,937. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

