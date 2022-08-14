Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, reports. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.